Perkins' 17 lead Saint Louis past Dayton 65-61

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Led by Javonte Perkins' 17 points, the Saint Louis Billikens defeated the Dayton Flyers 65-61

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 17 points as Saint Louis beat Dayton 65-61 on Friday night.

Perkins was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Billikens (20-11, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added 10 assists. Francis Okoro finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Flyers (20-11, 12-6) were led by Daron Holmes, who posted 13 points and six rebounds. Mustapha Amzil added 13 points for Dayton. Kobe Elvis also recorded nine points and five assists.

Perkins put up 10 points in the first half for Saint Louis, who led 41-32 at halftime. Saint Louis used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 49-39 with 13:51 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

