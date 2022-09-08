Perez's sac fly in 9th lifts Royals to win over Guardians

The Guardians scored first on an RBI single by Owen Miller. Oscar Gonzalez led off the fourth with a double to the wall in right center. He went to third on a groundout to first and scored when Miller blooped one to short center.

Gonzalez also doubled in the eighth, but was stranded at third. He had a game-winning double in the 10th inning of Monday’s Cleveland victory.

TRAINING ROOM

Guardians RHP Aaron Civale, who is on the Injured List with a right wrist strain, threw for the third straight day, increasing the intensity each day. He’ll throw a long-toss on Thursday and a bullpen on Friday, according to manager Terry Francona…RHP Zach Plesac, on the IL with a fracture of his fifth metacarpel bone on his right hand, had another exam, but Francona says there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Both clubs will have Thursday off. The Guardians head to Minnesota for a three-game series with the second-place Twins Friday night. RHP Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.55 ERA) will start for Cleveland while RHP Dylan Bundy (8-6, 4.34 ERA) will start for the Twins.

The Royals will host the Detroit Tigers for the first of three on Friday. The Tigers will start LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA). The Royals have not yet announced a starter.

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona walks to the mound to make a pitching change during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Sam Hentges throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)