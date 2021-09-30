Perez hits 48th homer, leaves hurt; Royals beat Indians 10-5

Whit Merrifield led off the game for the Royals with a double, his 40th of the season. He became the seventh player in major league history to reach at least 40 doubles and 40 stolen bases in two seasons.

Royals starter Daniel Lynch had to leave the game in the fourth inning when he was struck by a line drive off the bat of Austin Hedges. The Indians scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth on a double by Yu Chang to tie the game at 5-5.

Cleveland's Jose Ramirez had a sacrifice fly in the first for his 100th RBI of the season.

STICKING AROUND

The Royals announced before the game they have signed outfielder Michael A. Taylor to a two-year contract extension worth $9 million. Taylor is rated as one of the top defensive outfielders in baseball. He started in center field Wednesday, going 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Royals placed RHP Brady Singer on the 10-day injured list with right arm inflammation. He left Tuesday’s game with two outs in the first inning. He was replaced on the active roster by RHP Tyler Zuber.

UP NEXT

Shane Bieber (7-4, 3.14 ERA) pitches for the Indians in Thursday's series finale. He worked three perfect innings in his last outing, his first appearance since June 13. He had been out with shoulder issues.

Left-hander Angel Zerpa will make his major league debut for the Royals.

