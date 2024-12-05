Perennial All-Pro guard Zack Martin of the Cowboys opts for season-ending ankle surgery

It’s the second season-ending injury for the Dallas offense. Star quarterback Dak Prescott played eight games before tearing a hamstring and eventually deciding to have surgery.

Third-year player Brock Hoffman started in place of Martin in victories over Washington and the New York Giants. The Cowboys (5-7) are going for a third consecutive win in a visit from Cincinnati on Monday night. Dallas lost its previous five games.

The 34-year-old Martin has been a mainstay at right guard since the Cowboys drafted him 16th overall in 2014. The former Notre Dame standout played all 16 games in each of his first four seasons.

Martin missed two games in 2018, and a calf injury sidelined him the final five games in 2020. He is in the final year of his contract and has suggested he would consider retiring after this season.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said the conversation right now is focused on Martin's surgery, not his longer-term future.

“Clearly a Hall of Famer,” said McCarthy, who joined the Cowboys in 2020. “Not only for the way he plays but just first class. He just commands a lot of respect. Hard-working. True team guy. He’s been a joy to work with and I can’t say enough great things about him.”

As a rookie, Martin joined an offensive line considered one of the NFL's best and helped DeMarco Murray set the franchise record with 1,845 yards rushing. Dallas lost in the divisional round of the 2014 playoffs.

It didn't take long for Martin to become the anchor for Dallas' offensive front, but the unit has struggled in recent years with injuries and a drop-off in productivity. The Cowboys have the second-worst rushing attack in the NFL this season.

