Perdue and Cleveland State host Northern Kentucky

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Northern Kentucky after Mickayla Perdue scored 26 points in Cleveland State's 79-52 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Vikings are 2-0 in home games. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 8.0.

The Norse are 1-4 in road games. Northern Kentucky has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

Cleveland State averages 80.3 points, 6.4 more per game than the 73.9 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 67.3 points per game, 0.2 more than the 67.1 Cleveland State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perdue is shooting 45.0% and averaging 22.7 points for the Vikings.

Halle Idowu is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Norse.

