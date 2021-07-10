journal-news logo
Peralta expected to start for the Brewers against the Reds

By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Vladimir Gutierrez on Saturday while the Brewers are expected to counter with Freddy Peralta

Cincinnati Reds (46-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.23 ERA, .90 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -193, Reds +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 27-19 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .381 this season. Willy Adames leads the club with a .471 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Reds have gone 23-22 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .330.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-0. Wade Miley secured his seventh victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Eric Lauer took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 54 RBIs and is batting .248.

Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and is slugging .545.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Reds: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

