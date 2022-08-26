journal-news logo
Pera eliminates Kenin, advances to semifinals in Cleveland

news
By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Bernarda Pera won her 13th consecutive WTA Tour match, beat former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday night in the Tennis in The Land quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bernarda Pera won her 13th consecutive WTA Tour match, beat former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday night in the Tennis in The Land quarterfinals.

Pera, ranked 51st, has not lost in a main draw since Wimbledon two months ago. She will face Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in a battle of unseeded semifinalists at the U.S. Open tune-up event.

Fellow American Kenin, who has been plagued by injuries since winning the 2020 title in Melbourne, ended Pera’s 25-set winning streak before dropping the 2-hour, 2-minute match on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion.

No. 45 Samsonova beat Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-3.

Eighth-seeded Alizé Cornet of France eliminated Shuai Zhang of China 6-4, 6-2 for her third straight-set victory in three matches in Cleveland, where she has become a fan favorite.

No. 37 Cornet seized momentum late in the first by fighting off five break points in winning a 26-point, 17-minute game, extending her lead to 5-3.

Seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus edged Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-1 in the lone morning quarterfinal. No. 36 Sasnovich is seeking her first WTA championship.

