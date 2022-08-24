Pera beats top-seeded Krejcikova for 12th straight win

Pera, ranked No. 51, broke 2021 French Open champion Krejcikova four times in claiming eight of the final nine games. The 27-year-old has won her last two WTA 250 tournaments in Budapest, Hungary, and Hamburg, Germany.

Second-seed Martina Trevisan of Italy withdrew with a left thigh injury, giving Shuai Zhang a walkover. Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia was upset by Madison Brengle 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the round of 16.