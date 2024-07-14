Pepiot gives up 2 hits in 6 innings, Siri and Lowe homer, Rays beat Guardians 2-0

Ryan Pepiot allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Jose Siri and Brandon Lowe homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 2-0

Credit: AP

By MARK DIDTLER – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Pepiot allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Jose Siri and Brandon Lowe homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 2-0. Despite losing 11 of 18, the Guardians (58-37) have the AL’s best record at the All-Star break for the first time since 1999. Cleveland was outscored 6-4 in dropping two of three to the Rays. Tampa Bay was hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position, and finished 1 for 33 in the series. Cleveland was 0 for 5 in the game and 1 for 20 overall in the series.

