Penn State rallies to beat Ohio State in Big Ten tournament

The Nittany Lions ended a four-game skid against Ohio State and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, where they will face No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked Purdue.

Penn State (14-16) used a 14-3 run for their first lead of the game, 56-54, with about six minutes to play. Joey Brunk's jumper for Ohio State tied it then Sessom's three-point play gave the Nittany Lions the lead for good.