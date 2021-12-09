Penn State hires first woman, person of color to head school

Bendapudi was hired as University of Louisville's president in 2018 to lead the school beyond a series of scandals and has received positive reviews for her job performance there. A predecessor at Louisville had been criticized for lucrative compensation and there had been problems with mismanagement as well as excessive spending and flawed investments by the school's investment arm.

Before leading Louisville, she had been provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas and dean of the Kansas business school. Bendapudi has a bachelor's degree and MBA from Andhra University in India and a doctorate from the University of Kansas. She has also taught at Ohio State University and Texas A&M University.

Bendapudi was born in Visakhapatnam, India, and came to the United States in 1986 for graduate school.

She will take office by July with a five-year contract that calls for an initial annual base salary of $950,000. The school will pay her $350,000 in annual deferred compensation, and if she’s still in the job in five years, she will collect a $1.25 million payment. She also will get $200,000 in “transition payments,” be granted business school tenure and have limited hours of access to a university plane for personal use.

Her biography on the University of Louisville's website says her academic research "deals with customers' willingness and ability to maintain long-term relationships with firms and with the brands and employees that represent them."

Barron had been a former professor and dean at Penn State when he returned to lead the university seven years ago.