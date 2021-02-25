Penn St women shock No. 15 Ohio St behind Beverley, Marisa

Ohio State, which won the first game 82-69, scored the first eight points of the game. When Juhasz reached 10 points midway through the first quarter the Buckeyes had a 17-4 lead.

Penn State took a 29-28 lead on a Beverley 3 and she followed with a layup. The Buckeyes got a pair of free throws but a basket at the buzzer was waved off following a long review and Penn State led 31-30 at the half.

No. 11 Indiana plays at Ohio State on Saturday before the Buckeyes finish with Rutgers. That ends Ohio State's season as the Buckeyes have self-imposed a postseason ban because of potential NCAA infractions, reportedly involving a former assistant coach.

No. 25 Rutgers visits Penn State on Sunday before the Nittany Lions end the regular season at No. 8 Maryland.

