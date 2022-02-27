Penguins visit the Blue Jackets following shutout win

The Penguins are 19-9-3 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Jake Guentzel leads the team averaging 0.6.

In their last meeting on Jan. 21, Pittsburgh won 5-2. Sidney Crosby scored a team-high three goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 22 goals and has 41 points. Patrik Laine has 11 goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 52 points, scoring 25 goals and collecting 27 assists. Bryan Rust has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.