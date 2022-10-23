Penguins rally in 2nd and 3rd periods, beat Blue Jackets 6-3

Roslovic made it 2-0 when he jumped on a Penguins turnover and scored short-handed with 1:16 left in the first.

Archibald cut the Blue Jackets' lead in half at 3:43 of the second but Columbus responded 14 seconds later with Johnson’s first NHL goal to make it 3-1.

The second and third periods clearly belonged to Pittsburgh.

Rutta pulled the Penguins within one midway through the second with a laser from the blue line and Heinen tied it with 5:41 left as he buried Crosby’s rebound.

Crosby’s one-timer at 5:38 of the third from the lower right circle gave Pittsburgh its first lead of the game. Heinen and McGinn scored 44 seconds apart to complete the scoring with just over 5 minutes remaining.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Blue Jackets: At the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

