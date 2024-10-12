Pemberton's late TD run helps Ball State hold on for 37-35 win over Kent State

But the Golden Flashes (0-6, 0-2) followed the field goal with a 10-play, 62-yard drive, finished by Tommy Ulatowski’s third touchdown pass, an 18-yarder to Luke Floriea with 1:28 to play.

The Golden Flashes had a successful onside kick negated by an early blocking foul and the Cardinals recovered the next attempt before Pemberton's long TD run.

Chrishon McCray turned a short pass into a dazzling 57-yard run with 30 seconds left.

Ball State got the ensuing onside kick to clinch it.

Kadin Semonza threw for 215 yards and a touchdown for Ball State, which ended a four-game losing streak. Sloan had 76 yards on the ground and Pemberton 52.

Ulatowski was 17-of-36 passing for a career-high 394 yards with an interception and McCray had eight catches for three scores and a career-best 213 yards and Florie six for 130. Both receivers eclipsed 1,000 yards for their careers.

