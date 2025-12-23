Pelicans take on the Cavaliers, seek 6th straight win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 10-8 on their home court. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 6.7.

The Pelicans are 2-10 in road games. New Orleans leads the Western Conference with 58.3 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 14.6.

The Cavaliers score 119.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 122.2 the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Derik Queen is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 71.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 120.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 124.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.