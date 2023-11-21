Payton scores 23 in Kent State's 79-72 win against Fordham in the Paradise Jam

Led by Chris Payton's 23 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Fordham Rams 79-72 in the Paradise Jam
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chris Payton's 23 points helped Kent State defeat Fordham 79-72 on Monday night in the Paradise Jam.

Payton had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Flashes (4-2). Jalen Sullinger scored 12 points and added four steals. VonCameron Davis had 10 points.

Japhet Medor finished with 18 points and three steals for the Rams (2-3). Joshua Rivera added 14 points and seven rebounds for Fordham. Will Richardson also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Reily Twp. road to be closed for road work
2
Vacant Follett’s Miami Co-Op Bookstore reclassified to allow for...
3
BEST OF BUTLER COUNTY 2023: Neal’s Famous BBQ continues to grow
4
Butler County still has $1.5M in rental assistance available
5
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top