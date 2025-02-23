Paveletzke scores 21, Ohio beats Akron 84-67

Amani Lyles led the way for the Zips (21-6, 13-1) with 17 points. Tavari Johnson and Seth Wilson scored 12 points apiece. The loss snapped the Zips' 14-game winning streak.

Ohio took the lead with 14:35 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Clayton led with 10 points in the first half to help put Ohio up 43-29 at the break. Ohio pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 23 points. Paveletzke scored 15 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio visits Western Michigan and Akron takes on Ball State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.