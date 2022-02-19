Paul unsure about hand, but sure Suns can manage if he's out

“It didn’t feel good, I’ll tell you that much,” Paul said. “And then when you get ejected off some bogus stuff too, that don’t help, either.”

Paul was hoping he could still try to play Sunday night for Team LeBron, but also can't be sure when he will next play for the Suns, who have rolled to the best record in the NBA.

“For me, I always want to play. I haven’t missed a game this season, you know what I mean,” Paul said. "So when I did feel that in my hand I was mad for all types of reasons, but obviously we won’t do anything dumb or stupid.

“So I’m going to try to heal as fast as physically possible and the second that I am able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing.”

MVP! MVP!

Nikola Jokic threw another perfect pass — and nailed an unsuspecting Luka Doncic with it.

The NBA's MVP threw a little ball at the player sitting on the podium to his right, hitting the Dallas Mavericks star in the side. Jokic chuckled at his marksmanship, then asked for and received his ball back.

That kind of aim and touch is just one of the talents that has Jokic one of the leading candidates to win a second straight MVP award. The Denver Nuggets center is averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Competition will be fierce, though. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring with 29.6 points per game and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is right behind him at 29.4.

Jokic passed on a chance to lobby for himself.

“I think as long as a big man wins, I'm good,” he said.

Caption Basketball Hall of Fame legend Bill Walton, left, jokes with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during a practice session for the NBA All-Star basketball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa