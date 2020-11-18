Patterson rushes for school-record 301 yards, Buffalo wins

Patterson capped the opening drive of the game with a 17-yard touchdown run, and he added a short scoring run at the end of the first half for a 21-3 lead. He had scoring runs of 15 and 57 yards in the second half. Patterson entered needing 81 yards for third in program history and 118 for second, passing James Starks at 3,140. Branden Oliver holds the record at 4,049.

Kevin Marks Jr. added 90 yards on the ground and one TD for Buffalo (3-0, 3-0 Mid-American Conference), which has outscored its opponents 49-0 in the third quarter this season. Kyle Vantrease completed 7-of-12 passes for 74 yards. Antonio Nunn made the first six receptions for Buffalo.