Pastrnak leads Bruins to shootout win over Blue Jackets

Nyquist made it 1-all at 16:57, picking up a loose puck and roofing it over Swayman. Columbus took the lead with a minute remaining in the first when Swayman’s attempt to clear a shot landed on Gavrikov's stick and he buried it for his first goal since Nov. 22.

Boston came back at 1:51 of the second when Haula tied the score 2-all with a wrister through Merzlikins' pads for his third goal in four games, extending his point streak to six games.

Columbus pulled ahead again at 14:28 of the second on Werenski’s wrister from the point with 46 seconds left in Charlie Coyle’s slashing penalty. The goal was Werenski's fourth of the season with the man advantage and first since missing four games.

The score was knotted again when Smith scored off a give-and-go with Connor Clifton at 4:40 of the third, and Boston went up 4-3 on Bergeron’s power-play goal at 14:58 of the third, his seventh of the season with the man advantage.

Voracek sent the game to overtime with his power-play slap shot from above the left circle.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Blue Jackets: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Caption Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, tries to skate past Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, right, scores against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins during the shootout of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the shootout of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate their goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete