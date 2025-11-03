Partygoer's 911 call describes 'blood everywhere' at Ohio mansion party where 9 were injured

Other callers pleaded with authorities to send help to partygoers who they said appeared to have been shot. “Get an ambulance please!” one begged. Another said, “The shots were just fired and everyone's just running and ducking.”

The shooting happened at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Bath Township, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Akron.

At a news conference Monday, Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said nine people were injured but authorities haven't yet determined whether they all were shot. The victims included both juveniles and adults, he said, and one may have suffered a leg injury in a fall.

“This kind of violence is unacceptable in our community, and we're committed to applying all available resources to this investigation,” Sinopoli said.

The large home had been rented out on Airbnb, which is not allowed under local zoning ordinances, and most of the people at the party were under 18, according to the police.

Airbnb said in a statement Sunday that it prohibits “unauthorized and disruptive gatherings” and was “heartbroken” by the violence. It has suspended the property listing and removed the account of the person who rented the home.

Sinopoli said the party had been advertised on social media.

“The message I would convey to parents is, be mindful of where your children are,” he said. “If they tell you they're going to be attending a large party that they saw a social media post about, be wary of that, and I would caution against attending.”