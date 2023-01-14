Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings

Parole board members voted 5-0 against a pardon for 59-year-old Kevin Keith, the Columbus Dispatch reported. The recommendation now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine, who makes the final decision on matters of clemency.

Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in what prosecutors alleged was retaliation for his arrest in a drug sweep in northern Ohio.