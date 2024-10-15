Panthers take on the Blue Jackets after Lundell's 2-goal showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -168, Blue Jackets +140; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Anton Lundell scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins.

Columbus went 27-43-12 overall and 17-19-5 in home games a season ago. Goalies for the Blue Jackets averaged 30.8 saves per game last season while allowing 3.6 goals per game.

Florida went 52-24-6 overall and 33-14-5 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 3.2 goals on 33.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.