Panthers CB Jaycee Horn in car accident, missed joint practice with Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning on his way to the stadium and will not participate in a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns, the team said.

The Panthers said Horn was alone in his car when the incident occurred at an intersection just outside the stadium and that no one involved in the incident was transported by emergency medical personnel. Horn has been evaluated by team medical personnel, the team said.