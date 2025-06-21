Pallante throws 6 shutout innings, Cardinals have 5-run 8th in 6-1 win over Reds

St. Louis scored five runs off relievers Scott Barlow, Taylor Rogers and Tony Santillan — who retired one batter each. Masyn Winn drove in the first run with a single off Rogers and Lars Nootbaar's single off Santillan capped the rally after a two-out throwing error by Gavin Lux led to two runs.

Brendan Donovan reached on a fielder's choice, took third on a Winn double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alec Burleson to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the third against Reds starter Brady Singer (7-5).

Singer allowed one run on four hits and a walk in six innings, striking out seven and retiring his final nine batters.

Santiago Espinal singled leading off the eighth against John King and scored on a throwing error by Jordan Walker on Jose Trevino's double to right field for the Reds' run.

Thomas Saggese, was called up from Triple-A Memphis before the game, hit the grounder that Lux threw away. He replaced catcher Iván Herrera, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Cincinnati is 59-101 since 2006 at Busch Stadium.

Key moment

In the seventh, Maton got Tyler Stephenson to hit into a double play on his first pitch before striking out Spencer Steer swinging.

Key stat

Pallante entered with a 5-2 record and 2.18 ERA in six starts and 16 appearances against Cincinnati — tied with Harry Brecheen for the fourth-lowest ERA by a Cardinals pitcher against the Reds.

Up next

Reds LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 6.75) was set to start Saturday against RHP Sonny Gray (7-2, 3.84).

