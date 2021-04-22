Painter hires Terry Johnson as new Boilermakers assistant

“Terry comes to Purdue with a wealth of experience at successful basketball programs,” Painter said. “He has had success at both Butler and Ohio State on the floor and in recruiting high-quality student-athletes. He will be a very welcome addition to our program."

Johnson worked at Butler from 2007-2017 under three different coaches — Brad Stevens, Brandon Miller and Holtmann — before taking the Buckeyes job. Johnson also worked for one season under Dane Fife at Purdue-Fort Wayne.

“Being from Anderson, Indiana, I have known coach Painter for a long time and have been watching the program for a long time," Johnson said. “I’m really looking forward to join a great university and continue and enhance the success this program has had."

Johnson played baseball and basketball in college, finishing his career with the Purdue-Fort Wayne baseball team in 1998.

