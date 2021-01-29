Painter charged with kicking, smashing US Capitol window

Troy Faulkner, 39, of Whitehall, was charged with destruction of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding along with two misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

A video of the mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 showed Faulkner smashing a shuttered window while wearing a jacket with “Faulkner Painting” on the back along with a phone number for the business, federal investigators said in a criminal compliant.