Pagans Motorcycle Club members, associates face drug charges

“For decades, the Pagans have used violence to control cocaine, heroin and meth trafficking throughout western Pennsylvania: that stops now,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. "With the arrests of thirty members and associates of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, including higher-ranking members, we have disrupted their criminal organization and made western Pennsylvania safer,” Brady said.

The investigation began in August 2018 and included court-authorized wiretaps on the cellphones of key members of the club's Pittsburgh chapter.