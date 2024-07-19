Padres visit the Guardians to start 3-game series

The Cleveland Guardians host the San Diego Padres to open a three-game series
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
San Diego Padres (50-49, third in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (58-37, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (5-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (7-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -136, Padres +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Cleveland is 30-11 at home and 58-37 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

San Diego has gone 24-21 in road games and 50-49 overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 RBI while hitting .246 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11-for-41 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .257 for the Padres. Donovan Solano is 13-for-38 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

