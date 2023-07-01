Padres take on the Reds looking to end road skid

San Diego Padres (37-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-38, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (7-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-1, 5.82 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -163, Reds +139; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a four-game road slide.

Cincinnati has gone 22-20 in home games and 44-38 overall. The Reds are 33-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego has a 17-23 record in road games and a 37-45 record overall. The Padres have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.85.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Fraley has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 50 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-45 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .273 for the Padres. Juan Soto is 14-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .271 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 2-8, .260 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (hamstring), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.