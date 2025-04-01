Padres off to 1st 5-0 start after newcomer Kyle Hart helps them beat Guardians 7-2

The San Diego Padres are 5-0 for the first time in their 57-season history after beating the Cleveland Guardians 7-2
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kyle Hart (68) throws against a Cleveland Guardians batter in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kyle Hart (68) throws against a Cleveland Guardians batter in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
By BERNIE WILSON – Associated Press
56 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Hart earned his first big league win, Gavin Sheets had a pair of two-run doubles among his three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 Monday night to start 5-0 for the first time in their 57-season history.

The Padres' previous best start was 4-0 in 1984, when they went to their first World Series.

Hart (1-0) returned to the big leagues five seasons after his only other stint, when he made four appearances and three starts for Boston during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 0-1 with a 15.55 ERA. He spent 2024 with the NC Dinos, where he led the Korean Baseball Organization with 182 strikeouts and won the Choi Dong-won Award as its top starter.

The 32-year-old left-hander allowed two runs and five hits in five innings, including home runs by José Ramírez with one out in the first and Austin Hedges leading off the third. They were the first for both players. Hart struck out four and walked one.

The Padres roughed up Luis Ortiz (0-1) in his Guardians debut after he was obtained in an offseason trade with Pittsburgh. He allowed seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Sheets hit a two-run double in both the four-run second and three-run fifth. Jason Heyward drove in runs with a sacrifice fly in the second and a double in the fifth.

Key moment

Hart got his first big league strikeout in five seasons, fanning Guardians leadoff batter Steven Kwan on an 80-mph sweeper. Ramírez homered in the next at-bat, but Hart came back and struck out Lane Thomas.

Key stat

Reigning NL batting champ Luis Arraez of the Padres snapped a season-opening, 0-for-16 slump with a single in the sixth, but was thrown out by right fielder Jhonkensy Noel trying to stretch it into a double.

Up next

Guardians LHP Logan Allen and Padres RHP Michael King are scheduled to start Tuesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

San Diego Padres' Gavin Sheets, left, looks from the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs toward third base in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Yuki Matsui (1) throws against a Cleveland Guardians batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against a San Diego Padres batter, Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) fields to first for the final out and win in a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates his home run as he rounds third base in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres' Gavin Sheets (30) hits an RBI double in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kyle Hart (68) throws against a Cleveland Guardians batter in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, March 31, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

