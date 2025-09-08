Padres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (3-5, 5.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Reds +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to end their four-game home skid with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

San Diego is 43-25 at home and 78-65 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cincinnati is 72-71 overall and 32-37 in road games. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 23 home runs while slugging .465. Gavin Sheets is 12 for 34 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 11 for 30 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .270 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.