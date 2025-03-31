Padres begin 3-game series with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Luis Ortiz (0-0); Padres: Kyle Hart (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Guardians +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to start a three-game series.

San Diego had a 93-69 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Padres slugged .420 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

Cleveland went 92-69 overall and 42-39 in road games last season. The Guardians pitching staff put up a 3.61 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (wrist), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.