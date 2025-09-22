Packers suffer heartbreaking loss to Browns after late-game collapse

The last time the Packers lost a game where it was up by at least 10 points and had a shutout with four minutes remaining only to lose was Nov. 5, 1967, at Baltimore. In that game, Green Bay led 10-0 only to see Johnny Unitas throw two TD passes in the last three minutes to give the Colts a 13-10 win.

The Packers would still go on to win the Super Bowl later that season. Whether Jordan Love and this Green Bay bunch can rebound from this collapse remains to be seen.

“Very tough. I feel like just the whole fourth quarter the way it went, obviously, it just wasn’t good enough,” said Love, who was 18 of 25 for 183 yards with a touchdown and interception. “That’s why I said it feels like a very tough loss and one of those games that we let them get it at the end. We had it.

"We’ve just got to find ways to finish.”

According to NFL.com, the Packers (2-1) had a 95% win probability even after Cleveland got on the board with Andre Szmyt's first field goal to get within 10-3 with 3:38 remaining. But Love's first interception in 10 regular-season games and then Brandon McManus having a potential go-ahead 43-yard field goal blocked shifted momentum in Cleveland's favor.

The interception came on third-and-3 from the Packers 25 when Love threw it right to Browns safety Grant Delpit at the 29. Delpit returned it to the Green Bay 4 and Cleveland's Quinshon Judkins tied it two plays later on a 1-yard run up the middle.

There appeared to be miscommunication between Love and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, which happened at the worst time.

“We were running a triple-slant concept and they were in man coverage and I’m trying to work Wicks right there,” Love said. “The safety that was guarding Tucker fell off, passed it off and got in the window right there and I didn’t even see him. It’s just one of those plays that I’ve got to feel him falling off.”

Coach Matt LaFleur second-guessed himself for the play call, but also said Love should have made a better decision.

“What hurts is you could argue that we lost the game offensively by making a critical error on a critical play," he said. “I made a bad call. Should have gone with what I thought initially (to call).”

The Packers, though, still had a chance to win on their final possession. In two plays, they drove to the Cleveland 22 and then survived a replay review where Josh Jacobs appeared to fumble the ball.

Jacobs was ruled down by contact. NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth said in a pool report there was no clear video evidence showing Cleveland recovered the ball.

The drive eventually stalled at the 25. On the 42-yard attempt, McManus didn't have a chance as Cleveland defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Maliek Collins got penetration on the left side, leading to Harris' block.

Green Bay was riding high with a 2-0 start after wins over Detroit and Washington. While some thought the Packers might be overconfident, LaFleur said that wasn't the case.

“It ended up being 13 points, but really, though, there’s no points after three quarters. So like I thought, yeah, I mean, certainly you could look at that’s why it takes all three phases,” he said. “But I don’t think it was a lack of mindset. I really don’t.

"I think it was just, we as coaches got to do a better job of putting our guys in better positions, and then ultimately, we got to go out there and execute whatever it is we’re asking these guys to do.”

The Packers nearly won despite having to rotate offensive linemen due to injuries.

Right offensive tackle Zach Tom aggravated his oblique injury and went out after the first snap. Jordan Morgan came in for Tom, but moved to left guard in the second half following Aaron Banks' groin injury. Anthony Belton was the right tackle for most of the second half and Darian Kinnard saw some action.

Josh Jacobs also had his 11-game streak of having a rushing TD snapped.

Micah Parsons didn't have a sack and only two tackles, but he did have eight quarterback pressures and two quarterback hits.

Parsons and the Packers will generate plenty of attention next week when they go to Dallas for a Sunday Night game. It will take place one month after the All-Pro pass rusher was traded by the Cowboys to the Packers.

He said sometimes even the best teams have bad games.

“We lost a rough one that we should have won," Parsons said, "but this is adversity and character building.”

