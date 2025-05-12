Pacers tie NBA playoff record by jumping out to 41-point halftime lead against Cavaliers in Game 4

The Indiana Pacers have tied an NBA playoff record by taking a 80-39 halftime lead
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen battles for the ball between Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and forward Pascal Siakam in the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers tied an NBA playoff record by building a 41-point halftime lead Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against top-seeded Cleveland.

The 80-39 lead matched the previous mark set by the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2017 conference finals against Boston, according to Sportradar. And the Pacers did it despite having one of their top scorers, Bennedict Mathurin, ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul less than eight minutes into the game.

It’s also the 10th time in playoff history any team has scored 80 points in a half. Oklahoma City did it most recently, with 87 points in Game 2 against Denver earlier this week.

The Pacers dominated the first two quarters, shooting 60% from the field and making 12 of 18 3-pointers while posting 25 assists. Cleveland shot 25% from the field, had only three assists and only three players with more than one made basket.

Indiana tied the record on Aaron Nesmith's buzzer-beating mid-range jumper to close the half.

The Pacers hold a 2-1 lead in the series, which moves to Cleveland on Tuesday for Game 5.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) in the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

