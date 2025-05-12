Pacers tie NBA playoff record by jumping out to 41-point halftime lead against Cavaliers in Game 4

It’s also the 10th time in playoff history any team has scored 80 points in a half. Oklahoma City did it most recently, with 87 points in Game 2 against Denver earlier this week.

The Pacers dominated the first two quarters, shooting 60% from the field and making 12 of 18 3-pointers while posting 25 assists. Cleveland shot 25% from the field, had only three assists and only three players with more than one made basket.

Indiana tied the record on Aaron Nesmith's buzzer-beating mid-range jumper to close the half.

The Pacers hold a 2-1 lead in the series, which moves to Cleveland on Tuesday for Game 5.

