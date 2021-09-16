Overton scheduled to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

The Pirates are 34-40 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .297.

The Reds are 37-38 on the road. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .248 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .313.

The Pirates won the last meeting 5-4. Chris Stratton earned his sixth victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Mychal Givens took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .514.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 149 hits and is batting .313.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 3-7, .223 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.