Outfielder Will Brennan reaches one-year agreement with Giants to provide depth

The 28-year-old Brennan is coming back from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last June and then a sports hernia operation in September but is expected to contribute for new manager Tony Vitello.

San Francisco acquired Harrison Bader on a $20.5 million, two-year contract last month to be the club's new center fielder, meaning Jung Hoo Lee will move to right field. Heliot Ramos returns in left field.

A left-handed hitter, Brennan batted .304 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 35 games for Cleveland's Triple-A Columbus affiliate. He appeared in six games for the Guardians, then went on the injured list May 20 with left forearm inflammation.

The Giants placed right-hander Rowan Wick on the 60-day injured list to clear roster room for Brennan.

