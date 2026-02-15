Outfielder Will Brennan reaches one-year agreement with Giants to provide depth

The San Francisco Giants have added outfield depth, reaching agreement with Will Brennan on a one-year contract
FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan follows through with his swing against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a spring training baseball game on March 17, 2025, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan follows through with his swing against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a spring training baseball game on March 17, 2025, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
news
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco Giants added outfield depth on Sunday, reaching agreement with Will Brennan on a one-year contract.

Brennan is guaranteed $400,000. He will make $900,000 while in the major leagues and $400,000 in the minors.

The 28-year-old Brennan is coming back from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last June and then a sports hernia operation in September but is expected to contribute for new manager Tony Vitello.

San Francisco acquired Harrison Bader on a $20.5 million, two-year contract last month to be the club's new center fielder, meaning Jung Hoo Lee will move to right field. Heliot Ramos returns in left field.

A left-handed hitter, Brennan batted .304 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 35 games for Cleveland's Triple-A Columbus affiliate. He appeared in six games for the Guardians, then went on the injured list May 20 with left forearm inflammation.

The Giants placed right-hander Rowan Wick on the 60-day injured list to clear roster room for Brennan.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

In Other News
1
Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing
2
Hamilton police seek info on man accused of exposing himself multiple...
3
McCrabb: Couple celebrates 50th anniversary after two divorces
4
2 dead, 2 others hurt in shooting near Cincinnati bar
5
Ohio school funding crossroads: A wake-up call for the business...