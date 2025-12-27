Outfielder JJ Bleday agrees to a $1.4 million, 1-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds

Also Saturday, Cincinnati acquired outfielder Dane Myers from Miami Marlins for minor league outfielder Ethan O’Donnell.

Selected fourth overall by Miami in the 2019 amateur draft, Bleday became a free agent last month when the A's designated him for assignment and failed to offer a 2026 contract. His contract was automatically renewed by the A's last March for $770,000 while in the major leagues and had he remained on the team's 40-man roster he would have been eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

Bleday was the A's opening-day center fielder in 2024 and ‘25. He has a .215 average with 49 homers and 142 RBIs in four seasons with the Marlins (2022) and A’s.

In addition to his guaranteed salary, Bleday can earn additional performance bonuses.

Right-hander Keegan Thompson was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. He agreed last month to a one-year contract calling for $1.3 million in the major leagues and $350,000 in the minors.

The 29-year-old Myers hit .235 with six homers, 31 RBIs and 18 stolen bases this year. He had a .245 average with 10 homers, 59 RBIs and 23 steals in three seasons with Miami.

O’Donnell, 23, batted .236 with seven homers, 56 RBIs and 20 stole bases this year for Double-A Chattanooga.

Cincinnati designated right-hander Lyon Richardson for assignment.

