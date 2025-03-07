Ousmane, Oklahoma State Cowboys to host James and the Cincinnati Bearcats

BOTTOM LINE: Jizzle James and Cincinnati visit Abou Ousmane and Oklahoma State in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys are 11-3 on their home court. Oklahoma State has a 6-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 7-12 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 2.3.

Oklahoma State's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 70.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 76.5 Oklahoma State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.