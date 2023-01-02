Ottawa hosts Columbus after Stuetzle's 2-goal showing

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stuetzle has scored 14 goals with 19 assists for the Senators. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (covid-19), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.