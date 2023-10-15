Orth, defense help Bowling Green hold off Buffalo for a 24-14 victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Camden Orth threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, PaSean Wimberly scored off a blocked punt and Bowling Green held off Buffalo for a 24-14 victory on Saturday.

Wimberly's 18-yard run to the end zone capped a 24-point run for Bowling Green (3-4, 1-2 Mid-American Conference), which led 24-7 at halftime. Buffalo cut the deficit to 10 with CJ Ogbonna's 24-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Harding Jr. with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter. But the Bills would then turn the ball over on downs twice, and have an 11-play drive stall with an Ogbonna interception.

Orth threw for just 77 yards on 9-of-16 passing and had a 3-yard TD toss to Ta'Ron Keith with two interceptions. Orth added 72 yards rushing that included a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

Ogbonna and Cole Snyder were a combined 9-of-29 passing for 71 yards and each threw a pair of interceptions for Buffalo (2-5, 0-1).

