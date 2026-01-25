Orlando takes on Cleveland on 3-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to stop its three-game skid with a victory against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have gone 18-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is fifth in the NBA averaging 119.1 points and is shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Magic are 15-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 7-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers score 119.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 115.5 the Magic give up. The Magic average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Cavaliers give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 119-105 in the last meeting on Jan. 25. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 36 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

Desmond Bane is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Magic. Anthony Black is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Darius Garland: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hand).

Magic: Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.