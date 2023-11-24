Orlando City takes shutout streak into matchup with the Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew (16-9-9, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Orlando City SC (18-7-9, second in the Conference during the regular season)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC +120, Columbus +200; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City heads into a matchup against the Columbus Crew after recording three straight shutout wins.

Orlando is 13-5-8 in conference play. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 144 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

The Crew are 14-7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are 8-1-0 when they record at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Orlando won the last game 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Facundo Torres has scored 14 goals and added three assists for Orlando. Rafael Lucas Cardoso Dos Santos has three assists over the past 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has 19 goals and eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 8-1-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.3 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Jack Lynn (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Sean Zawadzki (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.