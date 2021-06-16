journal-news logo
Orioles take 6-game slide into matchup with Indians

news | 3 hours ago
By The Associated Press
Baltimore is looking to break its six-game losing streak with a win over Cleveland

Baltimore Orioles (22-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (36-28, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (9-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -158, Orioles +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Indians are 18-13 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .224 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .274.

The Orioles are 11-23 on the road. Baltimore is slugging .389 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. James Karinchak secured his fourth victory and Bobby Bradley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Matt Harvey took his eighth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 31 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 12 home runs and is slugging .477.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

