Orioles take 4-game slide into matchup with Indians

The Orioles have gone 11-21 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .527.

The Orioles won the last meeting 18-5. Jorge Lopez earned his second victory and Mullins went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Cal Quantrill registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 14 home runs and is batting .275.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 12 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.28 ERA

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.