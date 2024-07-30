Orioles receive OF Eloy Jiménez from the Chicago White Sox, OF Austin Slater from Cincinnati

Jiménez went from the Chicago Cubs to the crosstown White Sox in the 2017 deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs. In his debut season of 2019, Jiménez hit 31 home runs, but he's never played more than the 122 games he did that year and hasn't surpassed 18 homers since.

Before he'd even played a game in the majors, Chicago signed Jiménez to a $43 million, six-year deal. That contract includes a $16.5 million team option for 2025 with a $3 million buyout, and an $18.5 million team option for 2026, also with a $3 million buyout.

Baltimore received another outfielder Tuesday when Austin Slater was traded for the second time this month. Slater, who went from San Francisco to Cincinnati on July 7, was dealt to the Orioles along with minor league infielder Livan Soto and cash. The Reds receive cash or a player to be named.

