Orioles host the Reds in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -155, Reds +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

Baltimore is 8-10 overall and 4-4 in home games. The Orioles have an 8-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 9-10 record overall and a 3-4 record on the road. The Reds have a 6-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has five doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Lux has a .290 batting average to lead the Reds, and has four doubles. Jake Fraley is 10-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (neck), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colton Cowser: 10-Day IL (thumb), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.