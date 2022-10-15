journal-news logo
X

Orioles claim catchers Garcia, Kolozsvary off waivers

news
21 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles have claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.

The 29-year-old Garcia hit .213 last season in 47 games with the Reds. Kolozsvary made his big league debut in April. He appeared in 10 games this season and went 4 for 20 at the plate.

Head appeared in 28 games for the Marlins and Orioles this year, and Sulser appeared in 10 for the Pirates and Orioles.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q chip packs recalled
2
Things to do this weekend in and around Butler County
3
Meet the 6-year-old girl who plays tackle football in Fairfield
4
‘Blink’ lights festival in Cincinnati continues through weekend
5
Butler, Hamilton counties under ‘Red Flag’ warnings through high-wind...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top