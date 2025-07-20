Orellano, Celentano help Cincinnati edge Real Salt Lake 1-0 to take lead in Eastern Conference

Celentano notched his eighth clean sheet of the campaign for Cincinnati (15-6-3), which moved one point in front of Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union in both races.

Rafael Cabral finished with three saves for Real Salt Lake (8-11-4), which had four wins during its unbeaten run.

Evander da Silva Ferreira had a club-record five-match goal scoring streak end in his first season with Cincinnati. He has already tied the team record with five two-goal efforts in a single season and his 15 goals are three away from Luciano Acosta's single-season club record.

Cincinnati improves to 15-4-5 against Western Conference opponents under manager Pat Noonan.

It was the third all-time matchup and the second played in Utah. The road team has won all three.

Cincinnati travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday. Real Salt Lake will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

